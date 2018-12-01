Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.22 Million Stake in CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 43.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,110,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $22,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 920,488 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,283,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 463,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $9.70 on Friday. CNH Industrial NV has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.22.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

