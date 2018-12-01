Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $21,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,424,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,377,000 after purchasing an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 437.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 90,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,667,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 115.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 326,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 174,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

NYSE CTB opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.57. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $737.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.55%.

CTB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Northcoast Research set a $38.00 target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

