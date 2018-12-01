Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of FibroGen worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,463,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,182,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,037,000 after acquiring an additional 271,981 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,156,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 19.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,053,000 after acquiring an additional 194,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 18.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 151,574 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Leerink Swann set a $82.00 target price on shares of FibroGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of FGEN opened at $43.36 on Friday. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $1,560,469.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,676,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,357,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,878 in the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in FibroGen Inc (FGEN)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-lowers-stake-in-fibrogen-inc-fgen.html.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.