Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) PT Lowered to C$86.00 at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNS. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.08.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$72.30 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$69.01 and a 52 week high of C$83.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.64%.

In related news, Director Aaron William Regent acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$74.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,071.00. Also, Director Brian J. Porter bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$75.18 per share, with a total value of C$375,900.00. Insiders bought 13,122 shares of company stock valued at $991,770 over the last quarter.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

