Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNS. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$72.30 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$69.01 and a 12-month high of C$83.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.25 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

In related news, Director Aaron William Regent purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$74.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,071.00. Also, Director Brian J. Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$75.18 per share, with a total value of C$375,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,122 shares of company stock valued at $991,770.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.