Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 199,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOTJ opened at $13.60 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

