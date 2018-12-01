Barclays Increases Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Price Target to $19.00

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. 1,402,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,336. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 48.07 and a current ratio of 48.07. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 74.22%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, Director Jeffrey M. Gault sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $688,129.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 133,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 998,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 167.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 14.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 35.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.