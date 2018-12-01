Barings BDC (BBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Barings BDC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

In other Barings BDC news, Treasurer Christopher Cary purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $60,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barings Llc purchased 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $683,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,328,089 shares of company stock worth $13,393,539.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000.

About Barings BDC

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

