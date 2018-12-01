News stories about Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Barratt Developments earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BTDPF remained flat at $$7.00 during midday trading on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barratt Developments (BTDPF) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.13” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/barratt-developments-btdpf-given-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-13.html.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.