Bayer (BAYN) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.48 ($107.53).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €64.58 ($75.09) on Friday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.