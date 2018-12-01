Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €123.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.48 ($107.53).

Get Bayer alerts:

BAYN opened at €64.58 ($75.09) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.