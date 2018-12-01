Bayhorse Silver (BHS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 83000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.68 price target on Bayhorse Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider Graeme O’neill sold 630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$63,000.00.

About Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It has an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

