BB&T Co. (BBT) Holdings Reduced by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,422,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BB&T by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,522 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BB&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BB&T by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,406,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,273,000 after purchasing an additional 920,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

BB&T stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

