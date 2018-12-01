Beacon Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Columbus Gold Corp (CGT)

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Columbus Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 28th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Columbus Gold’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CGT stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. Columbus Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.92.

Columbus Gold Company Profile

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

