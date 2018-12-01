Beigene (BGNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

BGNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.64.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $153.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.76. Beigene has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 320.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. Beigene’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beigene will post -9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,911 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total transaction of $508,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $4,808,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,387,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,657. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Beigene by 43.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Beigene by 105.2% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,959,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,466,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,371,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Beigene by 39.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

