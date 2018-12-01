Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.03

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 266420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

BXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight Capital downgraded Bellatrix Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.30 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Bellatrix Exploration has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$1.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

