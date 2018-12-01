BidaskClub Downgrades Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.40.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $85.14 and a 1 year high of $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.31 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,147. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,426,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $6,219,000. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

