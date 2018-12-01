BidaskClub Downgrades United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.68. 7,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,190.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 800 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 55,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

