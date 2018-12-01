BidaskClub Lowers Endocyte (ECYT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

ECYT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endocyte in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endocyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Endocyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Endocyte in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Endocyte from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ ECYT opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Endocyte has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Endocyte had a negative net margin of 32,296.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. Analysts anticipate that Endocyte will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip S. Low sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $92,239.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Parker sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $105,289.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,926.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,763 shares of company stock valued at $914,014. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endocyte by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,995 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endocyte during the 3rd quarter worth $37,418,000. RA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endocyte by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 5,649,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,091 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Endocyte during the 3rd quarter worth $31,230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Endocyte by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 652,821 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endocyte Company Profile

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

