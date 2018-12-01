BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

BNGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised BioNano Genomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BioNano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,440,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,000. BioNano Genomics comprises approximately 2.5% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 14.37% of BioNano Genomics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics

BioNano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.