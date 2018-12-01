BioScrip (BIOS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet raised BioScrip from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioScrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. BioScrip has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $499.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.42.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BioScrip will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venor Capital Management LP raised its position in BioScrip by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 14,475,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioScrip by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioScrip by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BioScrip by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BioScrip by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,682,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 257,202 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

