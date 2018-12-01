Biotron Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101.00 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Biotron has a total market capitalization of $359,054.00 and $101.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Biotron has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Biotron token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Biotron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.02248292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00125439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00194600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.08615665 BTC.

Biotron Profile

Biotron’s launch date was April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,670,031 tokens. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron.

Buying and Selling Biotron

Biotron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biotron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biotron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biotron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biotron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.