Bitcoin Instant (BTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $139,215.00

Bitcoin Instant (CURRENCY:BTI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Instant has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Instant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Instant has a market cap of $139,215.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Instant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Instant Coin Profile

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) is a coin. Bitcoin Instant’s total supply is 134,842,882 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Instant is www.bitcoinstant.org.

Bitcoin Instant Coin Trading

Bitcoin Instant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Instant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Instant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Instant using one of the exchanges listed above.

