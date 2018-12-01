BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

BJRI opened at $54.32 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $270.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $67,532.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Levin sold 13,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $1,031,386.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,214,117. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,552,000.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

