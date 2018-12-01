BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Upgraded at Loop Capital

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $54.32 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $270.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $319,659.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at $581,312.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg Trojan sold 67,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $5,047,660.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,598.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,214,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 58.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 61,082 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,635,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

