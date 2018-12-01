BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,278,832 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,870,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,278,832 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of 3M worth $7,979,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $706,178,000. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,488,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3M by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,362,000 after buying an additional 537,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,678,000 after buying an additional 534,001 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $207.92 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $181.98 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.16.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,278,832 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/blackrock-inc-sells-1278832-shares-of-3m-co-mmm.html.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.