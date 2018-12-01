Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,639 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 292.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $247,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $65.20.

