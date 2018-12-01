Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1,338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 595,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,452,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,934,000 after purchasing an additional 484,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,752,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 700,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,248,000 after purchasing an additional 327,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,770,000 after purchasing an additional 157,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $104.51 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

