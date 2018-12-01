Blocktix (TIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.38 Million

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. Blocktix has a market cap of $6.03 million and $2.38 million worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocktix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00003619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Blocktix has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.02281864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00126497 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00195347 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.17 or 0.08932577 BTC.

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io.

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

