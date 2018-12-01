Bob’s Repair 24 Hour Volume Reaches $292,181.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Bob’s Repair token can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $806,207.00 and $292,181.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bob’s Repair Token Profile

Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,286,331 tokens. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

