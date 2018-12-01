Bonterra Energy (BNE) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNE. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$19.00 to C$19.35 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bonterra Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bonterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday.

Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$6.87 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 198.02%.

In other news, insider George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.15 per share, with a total value of C$45,750.00. Insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $190,425 over the last three months.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

