Bottos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $260,041.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, LBank, BigONE and Bibox. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $260,041.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.02226238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00125326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00194362 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.88 or 0.08712402 BTC.

Bottos launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

