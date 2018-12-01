Brady (BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Brady in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brady and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:BRC opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. Brady has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Brady had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Brady news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $484,763.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $1,494,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,941.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,281 shares of company stock worth $8,343,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

