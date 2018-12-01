Brewin Dolphin (BRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 397.33 ($5.19).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

LON BRW opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 297.50 ($3.89) and a one year high of GBX 399.40 ($5.22).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.