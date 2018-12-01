Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,300 Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

In other Tailored Brands news, Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,982.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tailored Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NYSE TLRD opened at $22.90 on Friday. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 933.71%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/bridgeway-capital-management-inc-acquires-4300-shares-of-tailored-brands-inc-tlrd.html.

Tailored Brands Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.