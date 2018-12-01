Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 40.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Boot Barn by 48.8% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Boot Barn by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 40.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 45.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Pivotal Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 74,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $2,199,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT opened at $22.64 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.06 million, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

