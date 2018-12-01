Brighton Jones LLC Buys 613 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853,141 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10,307.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,910,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,622 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11,692.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 212.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,498,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Sneed sold 30,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $4,408,139.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,088,589.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,748 shares of company stock valued at $51,092,647 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The company has a market cap of $392.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

