Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to announce sales of $237.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.42 million and the highest is $240.08 million. Apartment Investment and Management posted sales of $255.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year sales of $970.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.82 million to $973.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $966.03 million, with estimates ranging from $944.55 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $242.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.80 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 92.50% and a return on equity of 55.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIV shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of AIV traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.09. 2,136,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $228,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,657.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $563,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $1,654,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,523 shares during the period.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

