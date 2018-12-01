Brokerages Anticipate Cactus Inc (WHD) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Cactus reported earnings per share of $431.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $150.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.35 million. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Cactus from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 405,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,360. Cactus has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sale and rent out of a range of engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. The products of the firm are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells, and are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phase of wells.

