Brokerages Anticipate Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Farmer Bros posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FARM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $654,023.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,392.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 440,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.35. 55,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.31, a PEG ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.22. Farmer Bros has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $35.05.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Earnings History and Estimates for Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM)

