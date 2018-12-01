Brokerages Anticipate InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.67 Million

Analysts predict that InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) will announce $297.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.00 million and the lowest is $294.34 million. InnerWorkings posted sales of $300.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InnerWorkings.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.87 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%.

INWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered InnerWorkings from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of INWK stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. InnerWorkings has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INWK. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings during the third quarter worth about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings during the third quarter worth about $149,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 61.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 36.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 72.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

