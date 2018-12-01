Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Invitation Homes reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 372.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $30,846,943.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,421,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,911,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 136,986 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,190,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,536 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2,129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,894,000.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

