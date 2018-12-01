Brokerages Anticipate Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will announce sales of $487.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.00 million and the highest is $495.90 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $481.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Manitowoc to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $269,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $697.84 million, a P/E ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 1.62.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

