Brokerages Anticipate National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce $2.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. National-Oilwell Varco reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full year sales of $8.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National-Oilwell Varco.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NOV stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.11. 3,708,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.03.

National-Oilwell Varco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $174,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 520.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

