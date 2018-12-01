Brokerages Anticipate Pluralsight Inc (PS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will report sales of $65.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.86 million and the lowest is $65.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year sales of $230.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.27 million to $230.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $306.71 million, with estimates ranging from $302.59 million to $309.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PS. First Analysis reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Pluralsight to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pluralsight to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other Pluralsight news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 25,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $553,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 123,609 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $2,457,346.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at $1,091,606,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at $76,849,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 93.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,205,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after buying an additional 1,068,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after buying an additional 70,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 48.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,824,000 after buying an additional 582,839 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

