Brokerages Expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will report $4.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the lowest is $4.05 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $16.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $16.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.9% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 582,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,414,000 after acquiring an additional 57,346 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 896,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,345,000 after acquiring an additional 217,260 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 924.7% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 41,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 57,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $51.31. 5,407,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

