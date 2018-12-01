Brokerages Expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.05). Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $953.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP A Anderson William acquired 11,600 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David West Griffin acquired 7,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $45,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,321.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,055 shares of company stock valued at $252,121. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 133.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 270,409 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 2.8% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 450,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 407,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 275,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $235.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

