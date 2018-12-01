Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to post $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $8.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $174,671.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,372. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.29%.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

