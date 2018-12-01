Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to announce $270.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.70 million to $282.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $247.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.15 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

FSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,539,000 after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 417,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 174,896 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 114,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,215,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 454,690 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 244,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.45. Federal Signal has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

