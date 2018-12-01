Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $508,245.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pwmco LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4,874.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 601,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 589,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 69,218 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,911,000 after buying an additional 2,861,617 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,422,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,873,000 after buying an additional 2,080,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $11.99 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

